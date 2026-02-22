HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Woman, daughter murdered in southeast Delhi, bodies stuffed in bed box

Sun, 22 February 2026
Share:
08:30
image
A 35-year-old woman and her six-year-old daughter were found murdered inside their residence in southeast Delhi's Sarita Vihar area, with police identifying a neighbour as the prime suspect and launching raids to nab him, an official said on Saturday. 

A PCR call was received around 10.30 pm on Friday regarding discovery of two bodies at a house in Aali Vihar, he said. 

The police rushed to the spot and found the bodies of a middle-aged woman and a young girl concealed inside the box storage of a bed at the residence. 

The victims were rushed to AIIMS Hospital, where doctors declared them dead, the official said. 

Multiple operational teams have been deployed to probe the case. 

Crime and Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) teams have examined the scene and collected evidence, he added. 

The deceased were identified as Jyoti (35), and her six-year-old daughter. 

While initial medical examination did not reveal external injuries, a post-mortem conducted on Saturday indicated strangulation and smothering as cause of death. 

The final post-mortem report is awaited, the police said. 

Following preliminary investigation and local enquiry, Deen Dayal (35), an accountant residing in the same building, has been identified as the prime suspect in the case, officials said. 

The police said a case is being registered under Section 103(1) (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Delhi police capture 6 in TN over pro-Pak terror content
LIVE! Delhi police capture 6 in TN over pro-Pak terror content

Pakistan bombs 7 terrorist camps in Afghanistan
Pakistan bombs 7 terrorist camps in Afghanistan

Pakistan launched a military operation targeting terrorist hideouts in Afghanistan following a series of attacks, including a suicide bombing that killed Pakistani soldiers. The action comes after repeated calls for the Afghan Taliban to...

Trump raises global tariff from 10% to 15% day after SC order
Trump raises global tariff from 10% to 15% day after SC order

Following a Supreme Court setback, Donald Trump has announced an increase in global tariffs from 10% to 15%, impacting international trade relations and raising concerns about economic repercussions.

'Cong protest at AI summit inspired by Nepal's Gen Z movement'
'Cong protest at AI summit inspired by Nepal's Gen Z movement'

The Delhi Police arrested four IYC workers and booked them at Tilak Marg Police Station under multiple provisions, including criminal conspiracy, unlawful assembly, assault on public servants, obstruction of duty, and disobedience to...

Shirtless stir: Cong faces backlash; Rahul shown black flags
Shirtless stir: Cong faces backlash; Rahul shown black flags

The BJP protesters, carrying placards and raising slogans, slammed the Congress and its leader, Rahul Gandhi, calling them "traitors" for allegedly tarnishing the nation's image.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO