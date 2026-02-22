Woman, daughter murdered in southeast Delhi, bodies stuffed in bed box

08:30





A PCR call was received around 10.30 pm on Friday regarding discovery of two bodies at a house in Aali Vihar, he said.





The police rushed to the spot and found the bodies of a middle-aged woman and a young girl concealed inside the box storage of a bed at the residence.





The victims were rushed to AIIMS Hospital, where doctors declared them dead, the official said.





Multiple operational teams have been deployed to probe the case.





Crime and Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) teams have examined the scene and collected evidence, he added.





The deceased were identified as Jyoti (35), and her six-year-old daughter.





While initial medical examination did not reveal external injuries, a post-mortem conducted on Saturday indicated strangulation and smothering as cause of death.





The final post-mortem report is awaited, the police said.





Following preliminary investigation and local enquiry, Deen Dayal (35), an accountant residing in the same building, has been identified as the prime suspect in the case, officials said.





The police said a case is being registered under Section 103(1) (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). -- PTI

A 35-year-old woman and her six-year-old daughter were found murdered inside their residence in southeast Delhi's Sarita Vihar area, with police identifying a neighbour as the prime suspect and launching raids to nab him, an official said on Saturday.