Super 8s: India faces its first real test vs SA

Sun, 22 February 2026
09:07
Skipper Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma's rejigged philosophy of dropping anchor rather than going for big strokes will be tested by a quality South African side that seems ready to find chinks in the Indian armour during their opening Super Eight match of the T20 World Cup in Ahmedabad on Sunday. 

The Proteas team boasts of a formidable bowling line-up comprising Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj and Aiden Markram and the defending champions will be mindful of the challenge. 

The two teams would be playing for the sixth time in the last two months and it remains to be seen for which side the familiarity works better on Sunday night. 

India have not exactly been asked probing questions at the group league stage but the home favourites are well aware that their batting has left a lot to be desired. 

Save for opener Ishan Kishan (two fifties and Strike Rate of 202), the other three batters in the top four haven't exactly set the stage on fire till now. 

Abhishek Sharma is literally out of runs with three ducks and as much as Suryakumar and Tilak justify playing an anchor role, the Mumbai Indians colleagues have looked far from smooth on tracks where the ball is gripping. -- PTI

