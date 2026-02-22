Rights panel seeks detailed report on teenager's death on basketball court

16:31

The Haryana Human Rights Commission (HHRC) has taken serious cognisance of the incident at the sports nursery in Rohtak, where a basketball pole collapsed, resulting in the death of a teenage player in November last year.





In its recent order, the commission observed that the incident prima facie disclosed a grave violation of human rights, particularly the right to life, safety and dignity guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution of India.





The commission chairperson directed that the principal secretary to the Haryana government and the Chandigarh sports department constitute a high-powered inquiry committee.





Hardik Rathi, a national-level basketball player, died after the iron pole of a basketball hoop fell on him during practice in Lakhan Majra, Rohtak district last November.





Rohtak deputy commissioner submitted a report as per the commission's order dated December 18, 2025.





However, the report failed to provide any substantive details regarding the cause of the incident, adherence to safety standards, or the grant of compensation to the bereaved family, the commission said in its order dated February 11.





It merely refers to the sanction of Rs 17,80,294 from the Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS) portal for the construction of a basketball stadium, the report said.





Despite an inquiry committee being constituted on November 26 last year, the detailed report has not yet been submitted.





Additionally, there appears to be no clear mechanism in place concerning safety inspections of sports equipment and infrastructure, or a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for compensation.





Justice Lalit Batra, Chairperson of the HRCC, observed that Haryana has consistently been at the forefront of sporting excellence and has invested substantial public funds in the development of sports infrastructure.





In such circumstances, it is incumbent upon the state to ensure the safety, quality control, and regular maintenance of facilities created from public resources.





Any lapse in this regard not only defeats the objective of promoting sports but also jeopardises the safety of young athletes.





The commission has highlighted that if the basketball pole was rusted and unsafe, and if officials failed to address the issue despite repeated warnings, it would constitute gross negligence.





According to the commission, this amounts to a violation of the State's constitutional obligation. Batra issued several directions and recommendations.





The Principal Secretary to the Haryana Government, Sports Department, Chandigarh, has been directed to constitute a high-powered inquiry committee.





The committee shall determine the precise cause of the incident and fix responsibility upon the concerned officials, engineers, or contractors. It shall examine whether approved designs, quality standards, and maintenance protocols were duly followed.





A state-wide audit of all Sports Nurseries and Government-run sports facilities shall be undertaken in regard to structural stability and safety compliance.





A uniform mechanism for regular inspection, third-party structural certification, and systematic maintenance shall be recommended.





Appropriate compensation to the bereaved family shall be considered, keeping in view the gravity of the loss and the future prospects of the deceased player.





A structured and time-bound SOP shall be formulated to ensure immediate interim relief and final compensation in cases of death or grievous injury at State-run or State-funded sports facilities.





The committee shall comprise a senior IAS officer (Chairperson), the director general of Sports and Youth Affairs, a senior structural engineer, and a distinguished national-level sportsperson/Arjuna Awardee as members.





Batra has clarified that the matter transcends an isolated accident, raising significant concerns about public safety, administrative accountability, and the fundamental right to life of young athletes.





The commission has called for prompt and effective measures to prevent future tragedies. The next hearing is scheduled to take place on May 19, and Assistant Registrar, Dr Puneet Arora, has instructed the Principal Secretary, Sports Department, to submit a report one week before the hearing.





The Director General of the Sports and Youth Affairs Department has been directed to submit the pending detailed report expeditiously. -- PTI