Rajasthan finalises electoral rolls with over 5.15 crore voters after SIR

10:16

File image





According to an official release, the final electoral roll published on February 21 comprises 5,15,19,929 electors across 199 assembly constituencies.





The exercise forms part of the Election Commission's periodic roll-purification and youth-enrolment drive in preparation for future elections.





Officials said the exercise recorded a net increase of 10,48,605 electors (2.08 percent) between draft and final publication.





Of the total voters, 2,69,57,881 are male, 2,45,61,486 are female, and 562 belong to the third gender category.





The gender ratio improved from 909 to 911 during the revision period.





The number of young voters in the 18-19 age group rose by 4,35,061, reflecting intensified enrolment efforts among first-time voters.





The revision was carried out between October 27, 2025 and February 21, 2026, involving district election officials, booth-level officers and political party representatives to ensure transparency. -- PTI

Rajasthan has finalised its electoral rolls with more than 5.15 crore voters following the completion of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, officials said on Saturday.