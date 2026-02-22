HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Rajasthan finalises electoral rolls with over 5.15 crore voters after SIR

Sun, 22 February 2026
Share:
10:16
File image
File image
Rajasthan has finalised its electoral rolls with more than 5.15 crore voters following the completion of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, officials said on Saturday.

According to an official release, the final electoral roll published on February 21 comprises 5,15,19,929 electors across 199 assembly constituencies. 

The exercise forms part of the Election Commission's periodic roll-purification and youth-enrolment drive in preparation for future elections.

Officials said the exercise recorded a net increase of 10,48,605 electors (2.08 percent) between draft and final publication. 

Of the total voters, 2,69,57,881 are male, 2,45,61,486 are female, and 562 belong to the third gender category. 

The gender ratio improved from 909 to 911 during the revision period.

The number of young voters in the 18-19 age group rose by 4,35,061, reflecting intensified enrolment efforts among first-time voters.

The revision was carried out between October 27, 2025 and February 21, 2026, involving district election officials, booth-level officers and political party representatives to ensure transparency. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Thane engineer loses Rs 3 crore in online trading fraud
LIVE! Thane engineer loses Rs 3 crore in online trading fraud

Eight nabbed in TN over ISI, B'desh terrorist outfits links
Eight nabbed in TN over ISI, B'desh terrorist outfits links

Earlier, six accused, namely Mizanur Rahman, Mohammad Shabat, Umar, Mohammad Litan, Mohammad Shahid, and Mohammad Ujjal from Tamil Nadu, were arrested and taken to Delhi.

Youth Cong AI protest ignites nationwide BJP-Cong clashes
Youth Cong AI protest ignites nationwide BJP-Cong clashes

Indore in Madhya Pradesh, Puducherry and Prakasam in Andhra Pradesh also witnessed a tense atmosphere amid confrontation between the party workers.

Pakistan bombs 7 terrorist camps in Afghanistan
Pakistan bombs 7 terrorist camps in Afghanistan

Pakistan launched a military operation targeting terrorist hideouts in Afghanistan following a series of attacks, including a suicide bombing that killed Pakistani soldiers. The action comes after repeated calls for the Afghan Taliban to...

Will Abhishek Sharma Score His First Run?
Will Abhishek Sharma Score His First Run?

What Abhishek should understand is that what defines a good cricketer is not the duck, but how he responds to it and overcomes it.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO