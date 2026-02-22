Pak strikes seven terrorist hideouts in Afghanistan

08:15

In the latest terrorist incident, an army lieutenant colonel and a soldier were killed in a suicide attack in the Bannu area of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa on Saturday.





According to a statement by the ministry of information and broadcasting, Pakistan has conclusive evidence that these acts of terrorism, including at a Shiite mosque in Islamabad, one each in Bajaur and Bannu, followed by another incident in Bannu on Saturday, were allegedly perpetrated by Khwarij on the behest of their Afghanistan-based leadership and handlers.





"Responsibilities for these attacks were also claimed by Afghanistan based Pakistani Taliban belonging to Fitna al Khwarij (FAK) and their affiliates, and Islamic State of Khorsan Province (ISKP)," the ministry said.





It said that despite repeated efforts by Pakistan to urge the Afghan Taliban regime to take verifiable measures to prevent the use of Afghan territory by terrorist groups and foreign proxies to carry out terrorist activities in Pakistan, it "failed" to undertake any substantive action against them. -- PTI

Pakistan in a midnight military action targeted at least seven terrorist hideouts in Afghanistan in retaliation for the recent rebel attacks, it emerged on early Sunday.