HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Pak strikes seven terrorist hideouts in Afghanistan

Sun, 22 February 2026
Share:
08:15
File image
File image
Pakistan in a midnight military action targeted at least seven terrorist hideouts in Afghanistan in retaliation for the recent rebel attacks, it emerged on early Sunday. 

In the latest terrorist incident, an army lieutenant colonel and a soldier were killed in a suicide attack in the Bannu area of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa on Saturday. 

According to a statement by the ministry of information and broadcasting, Pakistan has conclusive evidence that these acts of terrorism, including at a Shiite mosque in Islamabad, one each in Bajaur and Bannu, followed by another incident in Bannu on Saturday, were allegedly perpetrated by Khwarij on the behest of their Afghanistan-based leadership and handlers. 

"Responsibilities for these attacks were also claimed by Afghanistan based Pakistani Taliban belonging to Fitna al Khwarij (FAK) and their affiliates, and Islamic State of Khorsan Province (ISKP)," the ministry said. 

It said that despite repeated efforts by Pakistan to urge the Afghan Taliban regime to take verifiable measures to prevent the use of Afghan territory by terrorist groups and foreign proxies to carry out terrorist activities in Pakistan, it "failed" to undertake any substantive action against them. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Delhi police capture 6 in TN over pro-Pak terror content
LIVE! Delhi police capture 6 in TN over pro-Pak terror content

Pakistan bombs 7 terrorist camps in Afghanistan
Pakistan bombs 7 terrorist camps in Afghanistan

Pakistan launched a military operation targeting terrorist hideouts in Afghanistan following a series of attacks, including a suicide bombing that killed Pakistani soldiers. The action comes after repeated calls for the Afghan Taliban to...

Trump raises global tariff from 10% to 15% day after SC order
Trump raises global tariff from 10% to 15% day after SC order

Following a Supreme Court setback, Donald Trump has announced an increase in global tariffs from 10% to 15%, impacting international trade relations and raising concerns about economic repercussions.

'Cong protest at AI summit inspired by Nepal's Gen Z movement'
'Cong protest at AI summit inspired by Nepal's Gen Z movement'

The Delhi Police arrested four IYC workers and booked them at Tilak Marg Police Station under multiple provisions, including criminal conspiracy, unlawful assembly, assault on public servants, obstruction of duty, and disobedience to...

Shirtless stir: Cong faces backlash; Rahul shown black flags
Shirtless stir: Cong faces backlash; Rahul shown black flags

The BJP protesters, carrying placards and raising slogans, slammed the Congress and its leader, Rahul Gandhi, calling them "traitors" for allegedly tarnishing the nation's image.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO