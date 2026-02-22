Man shot dead after breaching Mar-a-Lago security

20:58

A man in his early 20s was shot and killed by agents of the United States Secret Service and a deputy from the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office after allegedly entering the secure perimeter of Mar-a-Lago early on Sunday (local time), authorities said.





The perimeter was cited to be around 'Trump's Florida home' by CNN.





According to a statement from the Secret Service, the incident occurred at approximately 1.30 am when the individual was observed near the north gate of the property carrying what appeared to be a shotgun and a fuel can.





'On February 22, around 1.30 am, a male in his early 20s was shot by US Secret Service agents and a deputy from the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office (PBSO) following an unauthorised entry into the secure perimeter at Mar-a-Lago. The individual, whose identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin, was pronounced deceased,' the US secret service said in an official statement.





The individual was observed by the north gate of the Mar-a-Lago property carrying what appeared to be a shotgun and a fuel can, the Secret Service said.





The agents and a PBSO deputy confronted the individual and shots were fired by law enforcement during the encounter.





No US Secret Service or PBSO personnel were injured.





There were no Secret Service protectees present at the location at the time of the incident.





The incident, including the individual's background, actions, potential motive, and the use of force, is under investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the US Secret Service, and the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.





In accordance with agency policy, the involved Secret Service agents will be placed on routine administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.





Law enforcement personnel confronted the man, and shots were fired during the encounter.





The individual was pronounced dead at the scene.





His identity has not been released pending notification of next of kin.





'No US Secret Service or PBSO personnel were injured,' the agency said, adding that there were no Secret Service protectees present at the location at the time of the incident.





The shooting is under investigation by the FBI, the Secret Service, and the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.





Authorities said the probe will examine the individual's background, actions, potential motive, and the use of force during the incident.





'In accordance with agency policy, the involved Secret Service agents will be placed on routine administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation,' the statement said. -- ANI