Indian envoy calls on new Bangladesh FM

Sun, 22 February 2026
19:42
Bangladesh Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman
India looks forward to engaging with the new government in Bangladesh, Indian High Commissioner in Dhaka Pranay Verma said on Sunday, expressing New Delhi's willingness to reengage with Dhaka.

High Commissioner Verma was speaking with reporters after he met with Bangladesh Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman, days after Prime Minister Tarique Rahman took oath on February 17.

"In today's meeting with the Foreign Minister, I reiterated our position that we look forward to engaging with the new government in Bangladesh," Verma told reporters after the meeting, which was also attended by State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shama Obaed.

The envoy said he 'conveyed that we want to strengthen our people-centric cooperation in all domains, working together in a positive, constructive and forward-looking manner, based on mutual interest and mutual benefit'. 

Verma called the meeting more of a 'courtesy' call and an 'initial exchange of views' since it was his first meeting with the new Foreign Minister and Minister of State after the new government took charge in Bangladesh.

After his Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) bagged a two-thirds majority in the crucial February 12 elections, Tarique Rahman, 60, took oath on February 17, ending the 18-month Muhummad Yunus' rule, when ties with India went south, their lowest ebb since 1971.

The Indian envoy said, 'You are aware of our recent high level communications with Bangladesh' since the election, pointing out Prime Minister Narendra Modi's congratulatory message to Tarique Rahman on February 13 soon after BNP's victory.

"They also spoke on the phone later that day," Verma disclosed on Sunday. 

He also recalled that Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla visited Dhaka to attend the swearing-in ceremony of the new government, representing India and also had a bilateral meeting with the new Bangladesh prime minister.

"In all these communications, we expressed the desire to build on our historic ties with Bangladesh and strengthen our multifaceted bilateral relations. We also underlined our commitment to support a democratic, progressive and inclusive Bangladesh," Verma said.  -- PTI

