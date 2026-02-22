HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
      
Former Assam Cong chief Bhupen Borah joins BJP

Sun, 22 February 2026
Former Assam Congress chief Bhupen Kumar Borah on Sunday joined the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in the presence of its state unit president Dilip Saikia in Guwahati.

Borah became a BJP member during a function held at the Assam BJP headquarters 'Vajpayee Bhawan'.

Along with him, former Congress worker Sanju Bora, too, joined the saffron party.

Borah had resigned on February 16, with the Congress high command not accepting it and senior leaders rushing to his residence, while Rahul Gandhi also spoke to him.

He had asked for time to reconsider his decision, but the next day, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma went to his residence and announced that he would join the BJP on February 22.

The 126-member Assam assembly is expected to go to polls in March-April. -- PTI

