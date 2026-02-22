HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Earthquake of 4.1 magnitude hits Nepal's Koshi province

Sun, 22 February 2026
14:07
A mild tremor was felt in Nepal's Koshi province on Sunday morning.

The earthquake measuring 4.1 magnitude was recorded with its epicentre located at Ritak area of Sankhuwasabha district at 7.31 am, according to the National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Centre.

Sankhuwasabha is 475 km east of the capital Kathmandu.

The earthquake was also felt in the neighbouring Taplejung and Bhojpur districts.

However, there was no immediate report of any damage caused by the earthquake.

On January 11, a 3.9 magnitude earthquake was recorded near Bansar of Lamjung district.

Nepal ranks 11th among the world's most earthquake-prone countries.  -- PTI

