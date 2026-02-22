HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
      
Centre committed to expansion of rapid rail connectivity across India: Modi

Sun, 22 February 2026
09:48
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said his government is committed to the rapid expansion of rail connectivity across the country.

In this direction, Modi said, on Sunday, he will have the privilege of inaugurating the country's fastest Meerut Metro and Namo Bharat train in Meerut.

"Following this, I will dedicate the Delhi-Meerut Namo Bharat Corridor to the nation, along with the launch of the second section of the Namo Bharat Regional Rapid Transit System. During this event, I will also get the opportunity to start several development projects," he said.

The prime minister added, "We are committed to the rapid expansion of rail connectivity across the country, including Uttar Pradesh."

In Meerut, Modi will also inaugurate several development projects worth around Rs 12,930 crore and will address a gathering, a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office said.

The prime minister is slated to inaugurate the remaining sections of the 82-km Delhi-Meerut Namo Bharat corridor, which includes a 5-km section between Sarai Kale Khan and New Ashok Nagar in Delhi and a 21-km section between Meerut South and Modipuram in Uttar Pradesh. -- PTI

