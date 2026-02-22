HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
5 Odisha cops killed, 4 injured in SUV-truck collision

Sun, 22 February 2026
11:00
At least five police personnel were killed and four others were injured in a head-on collision between an SUV and a truck on National Highway 49 in Odisha's Jharsuguda district early on Sunday, the police said. 

The accident took place near Odisha Adarsh Vidyalaya in Jharsuguda Sadar police station area when eight personnel were returning from a wedding in Jharsuguda, while the truck was moving in the opposite direction, a senior police officer said. 

"Five police personnel from Jharsuguda district were killed in the accident while two were seriously injured and are undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Bargarh. Another injured policeman is in stable condition," Jharsuguda additional superintendent of police Madhusikta Mishra said. 

The truck driver has also been injured in the accident and he is undergoing treatment, she said. 

"A case has been registered and further investigation is underway," Mishra said. -- PTI

