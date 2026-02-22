HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
2 JeM terrorists killed in encounter in Kishtwar

Sun, 22 February 2026
Two terrorists affiliated with Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) were killed in an encounter with security forces in a remote area in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, officials said.

The Army said the terrorists were killed during the 'Trashi-I' operation in the general area of Passerkut in Chatroo belt and recovered arms and ammunition that included two AK-47 rifles from them.

'Pursuant to credible intelligence inputs collated from J-K Police, IB (Intelligence Bureau) and own intelligence sources, a deliberate joint operation was launched in the Kishtwar region under operation Trashi-I to track and neutralise terrorists operating in the area.

'Following successful contact established earlier, troops of CIF (Counter-Intelligence Force) Delta, in close coordination with police and CRPF, re-engaged the terrorists today at approximately 11 am in challenging terrain,' the Army's White Knight Corps said in a post on X.

Displaying tactical precision, seamless synergy and resolute aggression, the troops dominated the encounter site wherein two terrorists have been successfully neutralised, the Army said.

'The hunt continues -- those who seek to disturb peace will find no sanctuary,' it said.

Quoting preliminary information, the officials said both the slain terrorists are Pakistani nationals and members of the proscribed JeM.

The terrorists were found hiding inside a mudhouse on the foothills of a hill and opened fire on the approaching search parties, leading to an intense gunfight, they said.

Officials said the search operation in the area was still going on.

The Chatroo forest belt witnessed nearly half a dozen gunfights between terrorists and security forces last month, resulting in the killing of a soldier and a terrorist.

With the killing of two terrorists on Sunday, a total of six JeM terrorists have been eliminated by security forces in separate encounters in Jammu region this year.

Earlier, two terrorists were killed in Udhampur and one in Kathua district. -- PTI

