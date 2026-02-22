12 killed in Israeli strikes on Hezbollah command centres in Lebanon

10:54

File image





Two more people were reported killed in a separate strike on Hamas targets in southern Lebanon.





The strikes were among the deadliest since the November 2024 US-brokered ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon.





In a statement, the IDF said it struck three Hezbollah command centres belonging to the group's missile force in the Baalbek area of the Beqaa Valley.





The military said the strikes eliminated "a large number of operatives" from Hezbollah's missile array who were allegedly working to accelerate force build-up and planning rocket fire and terror attacks against Israel.





Hezbollah later announced the deaths of eight operatives in the strikes, including Hussein Mohammed Yaghi, whom it described as a "commander," indicating a senior position within the group.





Hezbollah said the men were killed "while defending Lebanon and its people during a treacherous Israeli attack on the Beqaa region."





Speaking at a protest in Beirut broadcast by Hezbollah's Al-Manar network, senior Hezbollah official Mahmud Qamati termed the strikes a "new massacre" and said the group's only option was "resistance." -- ANI

