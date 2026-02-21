HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Will F1 return to India? Adani Group plan to bring race back to Buddh circuit

Sat, 21 February 2026
19:58
The Adani Group is working on strategies to restart the Formula 1 motor sport at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, Karan Adani, the MD of Adani Cement said on Saturday.
 
According to official sources, Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya recently visited the circuit and held talks with officials from Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority.
 
"I'm very excited... obviously the Buddh circuit comes (as) part of the deal. I'm very personally engaged in terms of bringing Formula 1 back into India. I think India has a lot of potential. There's a lot of following in Formula 1 from India, " Adani, who is also the MD of Adani Ports & SEZ, said while speaking at the 70th Foundation Day of All India Management Association (AIMA) in the national capital. 
 
The Adani Group is in the fray to buy the troubled Jaiprakash Associates Ltd (JAL) -- the flagship company of the Jaypee Group.
 
In November 2025, the infrastructure-to-energy group won majority lenders' vote for takeover of debt-laden Jaiprakash Associates as its Rs 14,535-crore acquisition proposal included a higher upfront payment than rival bidders.
 
Adani further said he has been following the sport since 2000 and believes India can set a benchmark for global events like Formula 1.
 
"Reputation of India and Indians has improved very, very significantly... I do believe that India can really showcase Formula 1... and can be a benchmark for a global event," he said. 
 
Adani said the exposure to such sports in India is limited and people have to go to other countries like Abu Dhabi or Singapore to experience the sport.
Re-starting Formula 1 will also provide an opportunity to showcase not just the infrastructure but the hospitality and the heritage of country, he said.
 
The F1 race was held in 2011, 2012, 2013 at the Buddh Circuit before being halted due to tax dispute with the Uttar Pradesh government, which said the event was entertainment and not a sport. -- PTI 

