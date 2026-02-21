HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

US trade deal has become an ordeal: Cong slams Modi

Sat, 21 February 2026
Share:
10:09
image
As the US Supreme Court struck down President Donald Trump's global tariffs, the Congress on Saturday alleged that the India-US interim trade deal is an "ordeal" the country is being subjected to by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "desperation and surrender". 

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh also claimed that if Prime Minister Modi had not been so "desperate" to protect his fragile image and waited just 18 days more, Indian farmers would have been saved their agony and distress, and Indian sovereignty would have been protected. 

"Yesterday after the US Supreme Court struck down his tariffs policy, President Trump declared that (i) Mr. Modi is his great friend; (ii) the India-US trade deal will continue as announced; (iii) he had personally halted Operation Sindoor on May 10 2025 by threatening to increase tariffs on Indian exports to the US if India did not halt Operation Sindoor," Ramesh said on X. 

On February 2 2026, President Trump was the first to announce that the India-US trade deal had been finalised and said that "out of friendship and respect for Prime Minister Modi and, as per his request, effective immediately, we agreed to a trade deal between the United States and India", the Congress leader said. 

"What forced Prime Minister Modi to ensure President Trump announced the India-US trade deal in the night of February 2...?" Ramesh asked. 

"What had happened in the Lok Sabha that afternoon that had compelled Mr. Modi to get so desperate and reach out to his good friend in the White House to create a diversion?" -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! US trade deal has become an ordeal: Cong slams Modi
LIVE! US trade deal has become an ordeal: Cong slams Modi

After SC jolt, Trump signs order for global 10% tariff
After SC jolt, Trump signs order for global 10% tariff

The official also advised all the trade partners to abide by the trade deals. The new 10 percent global tariff is part of Trump's protectionist trade agenda, aimed at addressing balance-of-payments issues and unfair trade practices.

Trump defiant after SC blow, says India trade deal intact
Trump defiant after SC blow, says India trade deal intact

US President Donald Trump asserted that the trade deal with India remains intact despite a Supreme Court ruling against his tariffs, while also claiming he used tariffs to stop a war between India and Pakistan.

'Trump admn will use new laws to replace IEEPA tariffs'
'Trump admn will use new laws to replace IEEPA tariffs'

Trump administration will use "alternative legal authorities" to enforce tariffs on the countries, assuring that the tariff revenue will remain unchanged.

Indian Cricketer Chahar announces divorce
Indian Cricketer Chahar announces divorce

Rahul Chahar confirmed his split from his wife and said he is now ready for a fresh start with self-respect, courage, and better choices.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO