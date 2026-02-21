US trade deal has become an ordeal: Cong slams Modi

10:09





Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh also claimed that if Prime Minister Modi had not been so "desperate" to protect his fragile image and waited just 18 days more, Indian farmers would have been saved their agony and distress, and Indian sovereignty would have been protected.





"Yesterday after the US Supreme Court struck down his tariffs policy, President Trump declared that (i) Mr. Modi is his great friend; (ii) the India-US trade deal will continue as announced; (iii) he had personally halted Operation Sindoor on May 10 2025 by threatening to increase tariffs on Indian exports to the US if India did not halt Operation Sindoor," Ramesh said on X.





On February 2 2026, President Trump was the first to announce that the India-US trade deal had been finalised and said that "out of friendship and respect for Prime Minister Modi and, as per his request, effective immediately, we agreed to a trade deal between the United States and India", the Congress leader said.





"What forced Prime Minister Modi to ensure President Trump announced the India-US trade deal in the night of February 2...?" Ramesh asked.





"What had happened in the Lok Sabha that afternoon that had compelled Mr. Modi to get so desperate and reach out to his good friend in the White House to create a diversion?" -- PTI

