Follow Rediff on:      
UP court orders FIR against Avimukteshwaranand under POCSO

Sat, 21 February 2026
19:19
image
A special POCSO court in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj on Saturday ordered the Jhunsi Police Station SHO to register an FIR against Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati to investigate allegations of sexual abuse of boys.
 
Last week, the court of Special Judge (POCSO Act) Vinod Kumar Chaurasia reserved its decision on an application filed by Ashutosh Brahmachari Maharaj and others under Section 173(4) of the BNS after examining the evidence and recording the statements of the victimised 'batooks', the boys, as they are called at the ashram, Vidya Math.
 
The petitioner had filed the application seeking direction for an FIR against Avimukteshwaranand under sections 69, 74, 75, 76, 79, and 109 (all related to sexual assault) of the BNS, as well as sections 3/5/9 and 17 of the POCSO Act.
 
The court accepted the petition and ordered the police to conduct an investigation.
 
"Now we will get justice," Ashutosh Brahmachari said.
 
"Starting today, we are organising a Sanatan Yatra from here to Vidya Math (Varanasi). We will demonstrate how children are sexually abused on the fifth floor of Vidya Math. There is ample evidence of child abuse there. We have presented all the evidence to the court and will also provide it to the police," he said.
 
Avimukteshwarananda has been in the headlines for his confrontation with the organisers of the Magh Mela in Prayagraj. He accused the administration he was prevented from bathing on Mauni Amavasya. -- PTI 

