Tension in T'gana mall after members of 2 communities clash over music

00:27

File image

The police resorted to lathi-charge to control the situation after members of two communities gathered in Kamareddy district of Telangana following an argument between a man and the staff members of a mall on Friday.





The man, who visited the the mall at Banswada Friday evening, questioned religious music being played there and also began shooting a video which was objected to by a woman staff member, police said Friday night.





"An altercation broke out between the man and the workers of the mall leading to a clash, resulting in injuries to him," a police official told PTI.





Following the mall incident, members of the two communities gathered and some unidentified persons indulged in stone pelting, prompting a mild lathi-charge by the police.





Those who gathered were dispersed and the situation was brought under control. An FIR was registered over the incident. -- PTI