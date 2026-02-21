HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

TCS CEO Sees No Major Shrinkage Of Jobs Due To AI

Sat, 21 February 2026
Share:
09:14
File image/Reuters
File image/Reuters
India's top CEOs of IT services companies came out in defence of the three-decade-old industry, at a time when its viability has been questioned due to the impact of artificial intelligence agents.

Tata Consultancy Services CEO and MD K Krithivasan said he does not foresee a 'significant shrinkage' in software engineering jobs going ahead because of the impact of AI, joining the list of corporate chiefs who have come out in strong defence of India's $283 billion technology industry.

"The role of system integrators come into place as the systems are complex, and it will not be a situation that one day you will have large language models (LLMs) auto generate codes, and all the engineers will go away," he said during a discussion at the India AI Impact Summit.

His comments come in the backdrop of Vinod Khosla, founder of Khosla Ventures, saying that India's much vaunted IT and BPO services industry will cease to exist as new AI-native services will replace traditional outsourcing models. 

His comments have been refuted by Happiest Minds Founder Ashok Soota.Krithivasan said AI will, as expected, bring in higher productivity and the roles of engineers will shift from just coding to contextual engineering, and there will be more focus on cybersecurity.

Infosys CEO Salil Parekh agreed and said that AI services present a $300 billion opportunity for several years, with focus on AI engineering, which means building and orchestrating of agents, besides legacy systems modernisation. 

The IT services industry has been plagued over the last few years with sluggish growth in uncertain macroeconomic conditions.

C Vijayakumar, CEO of HCLTech, said all LLMs cannot be applied for enterprise use cases as there is a gap between what they deliver and the efficiency that is possible. 

"We bridge the gap by building the IP that helps enterprise scale in adoption." 

Similarly, the rapid creation of data centres presents huge opportunities for IT players. 

"Big capex spend also triggers services spend such as in AI factories, infra landscape which would mean almost $200 billion of services opportunities." -- Avik DasBusiness Standard

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Trump signs order for global 10% tariff on all countries
LIVE! Trump signs order for global 10% tariff on all countries

Trump defiant after SC blow, says India trade deal intact
Trump defiant after SC blow, says India trade deal intact

US President Donald Trump asserted that the trade deal with India remains intact despite a Supreme Court ruling against his tariffs, while also claiming he used tariffs to stop a war between India and Pakistan.

US Supreme Court strikes down Trump's sweeping tariffs
US Supreme Court strikes down Trump's sweeping tariffs

The verdict marks a notable shift from a series of recent wins for Trump at the Supreme Court.

SC's ruling on tariffs is deeply disappointing: Trump
SC's ruling on tariffs is deeply disappointing: Trump

The ruling is expected to have wide-ranging consequences for global trade, businesses, consumers, inflation trends and household finances across the country.

Indian Cricketer Chahar announces divorce
Indian Cricketer Chahar announces divorce

Rahul Chahar confirmed his split from his wife and said he is now ready for a fresh start with self-respect, courage, and better choices.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO