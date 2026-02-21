HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Shah to attend CRPF's annual day parade in Guwahati

Sat, 21 February 2026
Union Home Minister Amit Shah will attend the CRPF's annual day parade in Guwahati on Saturday. 

The parade is being held for the first time in the Northeast. Shah is the chief guest at the parade, which will be held at the Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex. 

He will also lay the foundation stone of the new campus of the 10th Assam Police Battalion at Kachutoli in Sonapur near the city. 

The campus will be developed at Rs 260 crore on 347 acre, which was cleared of encroachments in the last two years. 

Shah arrived in Guwahati on Friday night from Agartala. 

He had gone to Tripura to attend the Rajbhasha Sammelan after launching the second phase of the Vibrant Village Programme (VVP) and addressing a public meeting in Assam's Cachar district. 

Since December 29, this is Shah's third visit to poll-bound Assam, where the BJP is aiming to retain power for a third consecutive term. -- PTI

