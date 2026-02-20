SC ruling on tariffs deeply disappointing: President Trump

00:23





"The Supreme Court's ruling is deeply disappointing, and I am ashamed of certain members of the court for not having the courage to do what is right for our country...," Trump said at the White House media briefing.





In a major blow to US President Donald Trump's signature trade policy, the US Supreme Court on Friday invalidated most of his sweeping tariff measures, The Washington Post reported.





According to The Post, the US apex court held that the US President did not possess the authority under the 1977 International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) to impose extensive import duties on goods from nearly all US trading partners.





The ruling is expected to have wide-ranging consequences for global trade, businesses, consumers, inflation trends and household finances across the country.





The verdict marks a notable shift from a series of recent wins for Trump at the Supreme Court.





Over the past year, the justices had largely sided with the administration in interim orders, allowing policies such as a ban on transgender troops serving in the military, granting the United States DOGE Service access to sensitive data, and enabling significant cuts to the Education Department while legal challenges continued, The Washington Post reported.





The financial implications of the ruling are substantial. -- ANI

