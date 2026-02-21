OPS gave signal to join DMK alliance, says Vaiko

18:56

MDMK chief Vaiko, an ally of the ruling DMK, on Saturday claimed that expelled AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam has given the signal to join the DMK alliance.





This was evident in his meeting with Chief Minister M K Stalin in Chennai on February 20, Vaiko said.





"He joined yesterday," Vaiko said in a lighter vein when reporters sought to know from him if the former chief minister would join the DMK alliance.





After meeting Stalin, Panneerselvam, who recently quit the NDA, had said that DMK has a chance to win the upcoming Assembly election and return to power.

There was a general feeling among the people that Stalin would become chief minister for the second term, Panneerselvam had said.





"Maybe the realisation dawned on Panneerselvam. As a veteran politician, he would bestow thought on safeguarding his self-respect and stance, before deciding to appreciate the Chief Minister. Through this, he has given the signal to join the DMK combine," Vaiko told reporters.





Ruling out any scope for a coalition government in Tamil Nadu, the MDMK general secretary said the Dravidian major would return to power with an absolute majority of its own.





"I am fully confident that DMK president and Chief Minister M K Stalin will form the government again by winning the 2026 Assembly election," he said.





"The upcoming elections will not be a big test of strength. DMK will win most of the seats. I want to reiterate that there is no chance of a coalition government," Vaiko said. -- PTI