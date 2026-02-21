HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
No change in trade deal with India: Trump after SC verdict

Sat, 21 February 2026
In the wake of the US Supreme Court's decision on tariffs, President Donald Trump said there is no change in the trade deal with India and emphasised that the "India deal is on". 

"I think my relationship with India is fantastic and we're doing trade with India. India pulled out of Russia. India was getting its oil from Russia. And they pulled way back at my request, because we want to settle that horrible war where 25,000 people are dying every month," Trump said at a news conference Friday in the White House hours after the US Supreme Court verdict striking down his sweeping tariffs. 

He said his relationship with Prime Minister Narendra Modi "is, I would say, great." 

Trump then went on to repeat the claim that he stopped the war between India and Pakistan last summer using tariffs. 

"I also stopped the war between India and Pakistan. As you know, there were 10 planes were shot down. That war was going and probably going nuclear. And just yesterday, the Prime Minister of Pakistan said President Trump saved 35 million lives by getting them to stop," Trump said. 

"And I did it largely with tariffs. I said, 'Look, you're going to fight, that's fine, but you're not going to do business with the United States, and you're going to pay a 200 percent tariff, each country'. And they called up and they said, 'we have made peace'," Trump said. -- PTI

