Net FDI In Dec Negative For 4th Straight Month

Sat, 21 February 2026
10:25
Net foreign direct investment (FDI) remained negative for the fourth consecutive month in December 2025 due to a rise in repatriation, the Reserve Bank of India data showed.

Net FDI stood at negative $1.61 billion as compared to negative $189 million in December 2024. 

Repatriation in December 2025 jumped to $7.5 billion against $5.40 billion year-on-year.Gross inward FDI was up at $8.58 billion during April-October from $7.32 billion a year ago.

Repatriations in the month stood at $7.45 billion as compared to $5.40 billion in December 2024.

Net outward FDI rose by 30.5 percent year-on-year in December 2025 to $2.74 billion.

According to the bulletin, 'During April-December 2025, FDI remained higher than in the same period last year, both in gross and net terms. 

Gross inward FDI remained robust in December, with Singapore, The Netherlands and Mauritius accounting for more than 80 percent of total inflows.

The major recipient sectors were transport, manufacturing, computer services, and electricity and other energy generation, distribution and transmission.

Key destinations for outward FDI were Singapore, the US, the UAE, the UK and The Netherlands, and the major sectors included financial, insurance and business services, and wholesale or retail trade, restaurants and hotels. -- Subrata PandaBusiness Standard

