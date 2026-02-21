HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
LIVE      
Mumbai records Feb's fifth worst AQI at 130; 'moderate' as per CPCB app

Sat, 21 February 2026
08:55
File image
File image
Mumbai has recorded its fifth-highest Air Quality Index (AQI) of February at 130, categorised as 'moderate' by the Central Pollution Control Board's SAMEER app. 

As per the CPCB's official AQI-monitoring application, this was recorded on Friday evening based on data collected from various monitoring stations across the city. 

The AQI had touched 141 and 140 on February 2 and 3, respectively, followed by 134 on February 4 and February 15. 

Except on February 10, 18 and 19, when the AQI remained below 100, the index has largely stayed in three digits through the month, the SAMEER app data stated. 

Among prominent locations, Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), the city's key business district, recorded an AQI of 172. 

Another monitoring device set up by the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board in the BKC area showed a reading of 140, while neighbouring Kurla, a densely populated area, registered 160. Deonar, known for its dumping ground and adjoining slum pockets, recorded 161. 

The worst reading in the city was reported from Worli, where the AQI stood at 256, placing it in the 'poor' category. 

The SAMEER app data further revealed that in January, there were eight days when the AQI remained below 100. -- PTI

