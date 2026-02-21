HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Militant arrested in Manipur's Imphal West

Sat, 21 February 2026
Share:
11:32
File image
File image
A militant was arrested in Manipur's Imphal West district, police said on Saturday.

The member of the banned Kangleipak Communist Party (PSC) was arrested from Tera Lukram Leirak on Friday, they said.

In another operation in Imphal East district, arms and ammunition were recovered, they added.

Among the recovered items were a .303 rifle with a magazine, a .22 rifle, a 9 mm submachine gun with a magazine, two hand grenades, an improvised bomb, an MK-1 grenade, and 57 bullets of different calibres, police said.

Acting against drugs, security forces destroyed 30 acre of illicit poppy cultivation in the Senapati and Churachandpur districts.

Illicit poppy cultivation on 10 acre was destroyed at Kangjang Hill Range in the Senapati district. 

Twenty acre of poppy plantation was destroyed at Mongken in Churachandpur. -- PTI 

TOP STORIES

LIVE! AI summit protest: BJP workers show black flags to Rahul
LIVE! AI summit protest: BJP workers show black flags to Rahul

Delhi on alert over LeT terror plot to 'avenge' Pak mosque blast
Delhi on alert over LeT terror plot to 'avenge' Pak mosque blast

The alert comes in the backdrop of the deadly car explosion near the historic Red Fort on November 10, 2025, which killed at least 13 people.

India to face 10% US tariff after Trump's new levy order
India to face 10% US tariff after Trump's new levy order

US President Donald Trump announced a new global levy on imported items, resulting in a lower tariff rate for India, following a Supreme Court verdict against his previous sweeping tariffs.

Tirupati Laddu Reignites Political Battle In AP
Tirupati Laddu Reignites Political Battle In AP

With TDP and YSRCP trying to score political points, the sacred laddu may well create a storm in days to come.

AGI Dream 'Meaningless': Godfather Of AI
AGI Dream 'Meaningless': Godfather Of AI

'We could well be in a world where AI already has these dangerous capabilities and that is why there is a need for careful scientific evaluation to determine the risk and capabilities of these machines.'

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO