HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Man smashes wife's head with stone suspecting her fidelity

Sat, 21 February 2026
Share:
15:33
Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com
Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com
A 21-year-old woman was allegedly murdered by her husband, who smashed her head with a stone suspecting her fidelity, police said on Saturday.

According to police, the incident took place in Kullegowdanapalya under the limits of Kaggalipura police station.
 
The deceased has been identified as Sinchana (21). The accused is her husband Renukaiah, police said.
 
Renukaiah frequently quarrelled with his wife suspecting her fidelity.
"On Friday after consuming alcohol, he picked up a quarrel with her. In a fit of rage, he brought a stone lying in front of the house and smashed it on her head, killing her on the spot," police said.
 
Police said the accused fled the scene immediately after the incident.
 
"On receiving information, Kaggalipura police visited the spot, conducted an inspection and shifted the body for post-mortem.
 
A case has been registered and efforts are under way to trace and arrest the accused," police added. -- PTI  

TOP STORIES

LIVE! AI won't make humans redundant; it will...: Cisco
LIVE! AI won't make humans redundant; it will...: Cisco

Cong's shirtless stir: BJP protests, waves black flags at Rahul
Cong's shirtless stir: BJP protests, waves black flags at Rahul

The BJP protesters, carrying placards and raising slogans, slammed the Congress and its leader, Rahul Gandhi, calling them "traitors" for allegedly tarnishing the nation's image.

Delhi on alert over LeT terror plot to 'avenge' Pak mosque blast
Delhi on alert over LeT terror plot to 'avenge' Pak mosque blast

The alert comes in the backdrop of the deadly car explosion near the historic Red Fort on November 10, 2025, which killed at least 13 people.

Meet Neal Katyal, Desi lawyer who argued against Trump's tariffs
Meet Neal Katyal, Desi lawyer who argued against Trump's tariffs

Neal Katyal, an accomplished Indian-American lawyer, triumphed in a landmark Supreme Court case against Donald Trump's tariffs, championing the Constitution and the rights of American small businesses.

Trump's tariff junked: What it means for Indian firms
Trump's tariff junked: What it means for Indian firms

India will now face a lower reciprocal tariff of 10 per cent, down from 25 per cent, after US President Donald Trump announced a new global levy on items imported into America in the wake of the Supreme Court verdict against his sweeping...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO