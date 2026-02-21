HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Man held for pushing wife off first floor to death in Delhi

Sat, 21 February 2026
Share:
20:59
image
A man was arrested on Saturday for allegedly pushing his 35-year-old wife to death from the first floor of their residence in northeast Delhi, police said.
 
Information about the incident was received around 12.30 am on Saturday from the GTB Hospital that a woman was brought to the facility in an unconscious condition and was declared dead, a senior police officer said.
 
Preliminary enquiry revealed that the deceased was pushed from the first floor of the house in Nand Nagri by her husband following a domestic dispute, police said.
 
A case under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered, they said.
 
The police team, along with forensic experts, reached the spot and conducted a detailed inspection. The couple's background, their relationship history and the circumstances leading to the alleged argument are under investigation.
 
Statements of family members, neighbours and other relevant witnesses are being recorded. Technical and forensic evidence is also being analysed to corroborate the sequence of events, they added.
 
The body has been sent for the post-mortem examination, and further investigation in the case is underway, they said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Was critical of Modi after Godhra, but...: Bihar guv
LIVE! Was critical of Modi after Godhra, but...: Bihar guv

Hindus most highly educated religious group in US: Study
Hindus most highly educated religious group in US: Study

A new Pew Research Center study reveals that Hindus and Jews are the most educated religious groups in the United States.

T20 WC Super 8s: Pak vs NZ: Match abandoned due to rain
T20 WC Super 8s: Pak vs NZ: Match abandoned due to rain

Kerala SIR: Around 9 lakhs names deleted in final voter list
Kerala SIR: Around 9 lakhs names deleted in final voter list

According to data released by the ECI, the revised electoral roll has 2,69,53,644 voters, compared to 2,78,50,855 before the Special Intensive Revision began in October last year.

Court orders FIR against Avimukteshwaranand under POCSO
Court orders FIR against Avimukteshwaranand under POCSO

Avimukteshwarananda has been in the headlines for his confrontation with the organisers of the Magh Mela in Prayagraj.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO