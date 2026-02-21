Man held for pushing wife off first floor to death in Delhi

20:59

A man was arrested on Saturday for allegedly pushing his 35-year-old wife to death from the first floor of their residence in northeast Delhi, police said.

Information about the incident was received around 12.30 am on Saturday from the GTB Hospital that a woman was brought to the facility in an unconscious condition and was declared dead, a senior police officer said.

Preliminary enquiry revealed that the deceased was pushed from the first floor of the house in Nand Nagri by her husband following a domestic dispute, police said.

A case under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered, they said.

The police team, along with forensic experts, reached the spot and conducted a detailed inspection. The couple's background, their relationship history and the circumstances leading to the alleged argument are under investigation.

Statements of family members, neighbours and other relevant witnesses are being recorded. Technical and forensic evidence is also being analysed to corroborate the sequence of events, they added.

The body has been sent for the post-mortem examination, and further investigation in the case is underway, they said. -- PTI