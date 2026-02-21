HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Maha class 12 chemistry paper circulated on social media before exam

Sat, 21 February 2026
13:40
Police are investigating a suspected leak after the class 12 Chemistry question paper was allegedly circulated on social media in Nagpur ahead of the exam being conducted by the Maharashtra board, officials said on Saturday.  

The exam malpractice came to light on Wednesday at a high school examination centre after a female student's frequent visits to the washroom raised suspicion.

Invigilators seized the student's smartphone. Its analysis showed that the question paper had been shared on a WhatsApp group before the exam began, officials said, adding that possible answers were also exchanged in the same group.

Based on the student's statement, another pupil is being questioned. 

The preliminary investigation suggests a person linked to a private coaching shared the question paper for money, officials said. 

A case was registered at Sadar police station, and an investigation was launched. -- PTI 

