HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

'Lawlessness from courts': US Vice President Vance on SC decision on tariffs

Sat, 21 February 2026
Share:
08:38
US Vice President JD Vance/Kevin Lamarque/Pool/Reuters
US Vice President JD Vance/Kevin Lamarque/Pool/Reuters
US Vice President JD Vance criticised the Supreme Court's 6-3 ruling that the Trump administration exceeded its legal authority by using the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) of 1977 to impose broad-based import tariffs.

In a post on X, Vance said the SC decision is "lawlessness from courts" and will make it harder for President Trump to protect American industries.

"Today, the Supreme Court decided that Congress, despite giving the president the ability to "regulate imports", didn't actually mean it. This is lawlessness from the Court, plain and simple. And its only effect will be to make it harder for the president to protect American industries and supply chain resiliency," he said.

"President Trump has a wide range of other tariff powers, and he will use them to defend American workers and advance this administration's trade priorities," he added.

Shortly after SC's ruling, Trump announced he would sign an executive order for a 10 percent global tariff under Section 122 of the Trade Act of 1974. 

This authority allows for a temporary import surcharge (up to 15%) for 150 days to address balance-of-payments deficits.

"Effective immediately, all the national security tariffs under Section 232 and existing Section 301 tariffs remain in place... Today, I will sign an order to impose a 10 percent global tariff under Section 122 over and above our normal tariffs already being charged," he said. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Trump signs order for global 10% tariff on all countries
LIVE! Trump signs order for global 10% tariff on all countries

Trump defiant after SC blow, says India trade deal intact
Trump defiant after SC blow, says India trade deal intact

US President Donald Trump asserted that the trade deal with India remains intact despite a Supreme Court ruling against his tariffs, while also claiming he used tariffs to stop a war between India and Pakistan.

US Supreme Court strikes down Trump's sweeping tariffs
US Supreme Court strikes down Trump's sweeping tariffs

The verdict marks a notable shift from a series of recent wins for Trump at the Supreme Court.

SC's ruling on tariffs is deeply disappointing: Trump
SC's ruling on tariffs is deeply disappointing: Trump

The ruling is expected to have wide-ranging consequences for global trade, businesses, consumers, inflation trends and household finances across the country.

Indian Cricketer Chahar announces divorce
Indian Cricketer Chahar announces divorce

Rahul Chahar confirmed his split from his wife and said he is now ready for a fresh start with self-respect, courage, and better choices.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO