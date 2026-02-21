'Lawlessness from courts': US Vice President Vance on SC decision on tariffs

08:38

US Vice President JD Vance/Kevin Lamarque/Pool/Reuters





In a post on X, Vance said the SC decision is "lawlessness from courts" and will make it harder for President Trump to protect American industries.





"Today, the Supreme Court decided that Congress, despite giving the president the ability to "regulate imports", didn't actually mean it. This is lawlessness from the Court, plain and simple. And its only effect will be to make it harder for the president to protect American industries and supply chain resiliency," he said.





"President Trump has a wide range of other tariff powers, and he will use them to defend American workers and advance this administration's trade priorities," he added.





Shortly after SC's ruling, Trump announced he would sign an executive order for a 10 percent global tariff under Section 122 of the Trade Act of 1974.





This authority allows for a temporary import surcharge (up to 15%) for 150 days to address balance-of-payments deficits.





"Effective immediately, all the national security tariffs under Section 232 and existing Section 301 tariffs remain in place... Today, I will sign an order to impose a 10 percent global tariff under Section 122 over and above our normal tariffs already being charged," he said. -- ANI

