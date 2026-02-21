HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Kerala SIR final list released, around 9L names removed

Sat, 21 February 2026
Share:
18:28
image
The ECI on Saturday published the final electoral roll in Kerala after the SIR exercise, with around nine lakh names removed from the list.

The total number of voters in the state now stands at over 2.69 crore.

The Election Commission of India also shared a link-http://electoralsearch.eci.gov.in-enabling the public to check their names on the updated list.

According to data released by the ECI at a press meet on Friday, the revised electoral roll has 2,69,53,644 voters, compared to 2,78,50,855 before the Special Intensive Revision began in October last year.

As many as 8,97,211 voters were removed following the SIR exercise, the ECI said.

In the revised list, male voters number 1,31,26,048, female voters 1,38,27,319, and transgender voters 277, officials said.

The number of overseas voters in the updated roll is 2,23,558, while service voters stand at 54,110.

ECI officials said 36.88 lakh voters were issued notices for hearings as part of the SIR process, of whom 53,229 were excluded from the final list.

Meanwhile, the voter list of the State Election Commission, based on which the 2025 local body elections were conducted, had 2,86,07,658 voters.

The ECI said an additional 4,01,368 applications for correction, inclusion and deletion were received between January 31 and February 16.

The Commission added that aggrieved voters can approach it after the release of the final list for inclusion or deletion. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Kerala SIR final list released, around 9L names removed
LIVE! Kerala SIR final list released, around 9L names removed

'Studying developments': India after Trump's tariffs junked
'Studying developments': India after Trump's tariffs junked

In a major setback to Trump's pivotal economic agenda for his second term, the US Supreme Court, in a 6-3 verdict written by Chief Justice John Roberts, ruled that the tariffs imposed by the president on nations around the world were...

Cong questions PM over Trump's 'nothing changes for India' remark
Cong questions PM over Trump's 'nothing changes for India' remark

After the US Supreme Court struck down President Donald Trump's global tariffs, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of being "compromised", saying his "betrayal" in the India-US interim trade deal stood...

India women beat Australia, end decade-long wait!
India women beat Australia, end decade-long wait!

India Women beat Australia by 17 runs; clinch historic T20I series victory

Meet Neal Katyal, Desi lawyer who argued against Trump's tariffs
Meet Neal Katyal, Desi lawyer who argued against Trump's tariffs

Neal Katyal, an accomplished Indian-American lawyer, triumphed in a landmark Supreme Court case against Donald Trump's tariffs, championing the Constitution and the rights of American small businesses.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO