Karnataka: Minor scuffle breaks out between two communities during Shivaji Jayanti event

Sat, 21 February 2026
17:59
A minor scuffle broke out between two communities during Shivaji Jayanti celebrations in Chittapur taluk of Kalaburagi district, police said on Saturday.

The situation was quickly brought under control, they said.

The incident took place in Gokul Nagar area of Ravur village while Shivaji Jayanti was being celebrated by placing a photo of Shivaji Maharaj on the Ganesh Katte on late Thursday, police said.

According to police, the trouble began when members of another community objected to the loud music being played during the celebrations.

While some youths were dancing, members of another community shouted asking them to lower the volume. This led to an altercation and subsequently both groups attacked each other, police said.

"There was a fight between the two communities with sticks and stones. Three to four persons sustained minor injuries in the incident," police added.

The incident took place within the limits of Wadi police station.

"Police personnel rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control. So far, no formal complaints have been filed by either side. We are maintaining a vigil in the village," police said.

This comes close on the heels of communal clashes in the district headquarters town of Bagalkote during Shivaji Jayanti. -- PTI

