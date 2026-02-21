HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

India, Brazil set $30 billion trade target by 2030

Sat, 21 February 2026
Share:
21:57
image
India and Brazil on Saturday set an annual bilateral trade target of USD 30 billion by 2030 even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva discussed implications of the US Supreme Court striking down Trump administration's reciprocal tariffs.

Following wide-ranging talks between Modi and Lula, the two sides signed nine pacts including one on cooperation in areas of rare earth minerals and another on forging a futuristic digital partnership.

Secretary (East) in the Ministry of External Affairs P Kumaran said at a media briefing that there was a discussion between the two sides on US trade policy and the implications of the US supreme court judgement.

"Both leaders agreed that it is a rather new development that both sides need to study its implications and wait for further developments by the US administration," he said.

"We will be essentially in wait and watch mode on how the administration responds to this judgement and whether any further steps are taken and to study the implications for our trade," he said.

US President Donald Trump has imposed a new 10 per cent global tariff after the US Supreme Court struck down the reciprocal tariffs.

Kumaran said Modi and Lula agreed that the bilateral trade should be doubled to USD 30 billion by 2030.

In their talks, the two leaders vowed to shore up bilateral ties in a range of other sectors including defence, energy, healthcare and digital public infrastructure while emphasising on deeper India-Brazil strategic engagement to navigate the fragmented geopolitical environment.

Modi said India and Brazil are unanimous that terrorism and its supporters are "enemies" of humanity even as he noted that both sides agreed that reform of global institutions is essential to address the challenges facing the world.

Lula is in India on a five-day visit from February 18 primarily to attend the AI Impact Summit and hold talks with Modi.

"Brazil is India's largest trading partner in Latin America...Our trade is not just a figure, it's a reflection of trust," Modi said in his media statement  in presence of the Brazilian leader.

In 2024-25, India-Brazil trade volume reached USD 12 billion, with Indian exports amounting to USD 6.77 billion and imports from Brazil totaling USD 5.43 billion. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

Trump raises global tariff from 10% to 15% day after SC order
Trump raises global tariff from 10% to 15% day after SC order

Following a Supreme Court setback, Donald Trump has announced an increase in global tariffs from 10% to 15%, impacting international trade relations and raising concerns about economic repercussions.

Hindus most highly educated religious group in US: Study
Hindus most highly educated religious group in US: Study

A new Pew Research Center study reveals that Hindus and Jews are the most educated religious groups in the United States.

NRI woman fights off late-night robbers with sword in Punjab
NRI woman fights off late-night robbers with sword in Punjab

An NRI woman in Ludhiana, Punjab, bravely thwarted an alleged robbery attempt by wielding a sword against two bike-borne individuals who were following her car.

NZ-Pak Share Points As Rain Washes Out Super 8 Opener
NZ-Pak Share Points As Rain Washes Out Super 8 Opener

New Zealand and Pakistan share a point after rain forces abandonment of their T20 World Cup Super 8 Group 2 clash in Colombo.

Kerala SIR: Around 9 lakhs names deleted in final voter list
Kerala SIR: Around 9 lakhs names deleted in final voter list

According to data released by the ECI, the revised electoral roll has 2,69,53,644 voters, compared to 2,78,50,855 before the Special Intensive Revision began in October last year.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO