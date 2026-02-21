HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
HC quashes case against 2 students booked for namaaz at restricted site in UP

Sat, 21 February 2026
08:06
The Allahabad high court has quashed criminal proceedings against two students accused of offering namaaz at a place barred by the local administration. 

A single judge bench of Justice Saurabh Srivastava set aside the proceedings arising out of an FIR lodged under sections 143 (member of unlawful assembly) and 188 (orders duly promulgated by government officials) of the IPC, observing that the implication of the applicants "who had no criminal history" was not justified. 

A court in Sant Kabir Nagar had taken cognisance of the alleged offences and issued a summoning order against the two students in May 2019. 

Counsel for the applicants submitted that the two were merely students with no prior criminal record and had been implicated solely for intending to perform namaaz in accordance with their faith. 

It was also argued that one of them was preparing for a competitive exam and continuation of trial in such a "petty offence" could adversely affect his future. 

Opposing the plea, the additional government advocate acknowledged the absence of criminal history but contended that certain locations had been notified as prohibited for offering namaaz to maintain law and order. 

The state submitted that the applicants knowingly insisted on reading namaaz at the restricted site and violated administrative instructions meant to preserve peace and harmony. -- PTI

