Follow Rediff on:      
Four killed, seven injured as speeding bus crashes into van in MP

Sat, 21 February 2026
09:59
Four people were killed and seven sustained injuries after a speeding bus crashed into their van on a national highway in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind district in the wee hours of Saturday, the police said. 

The accident occurred around 2.30 am on National Highway 719 near Chhimka village under the Gohad Chauraha police station limits, about 45 km from the district headquarters, area police station house officer (SHO) Manish Dhakad told PTI. 

The empty bus hit the van, killing four of the occupants on the spot, he said, adding that seven injured persons were rushed to a hospital, from where two of them, in critical condition, were shifted to Gwalior for advanced treatment. 

According to eyewitnesses, the van was completely mangled in the crash, trapping its occupants inside. 

Locals began rescue efforts and informed the police. 

The victims were travelling to Bhind from Gwalior, while the bus was returning to Gwalior after dropping off a wedding party in the city and had no passengers on board, Dhakad said. 

"Preliminary investigation suggests that speeding was the main cause of the accident," he said. 

Traffic on the highway remained disrupted for some time after the accident, and the police later cleared the damaged vehicles to restore movement. -- PTI

