Earthquake of magnitude 5.7 strikes Afghanistan

Sat, 21 February 2026
00:31
image
An earthquake of magnitude 5.7 struck Afghanistan on Friday, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said. 

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 70km. In a post on X, the NCS said, "EQ of M: 5.7, On: 20/02/2026 18:39:54 IST, Lat: 35.52 N, Long: 69.98 E, Depth: 70 Km, Location: Afghanistan." 

Earlier, on February 15, an earthquake of magnitude 4.3 struck Afghanistan at a depth of 110km. In a post on X, the NCS said, "EQ of M: 4.3, On: 15/02/2026 04:28:14 IST, Lat: 36.55 N, Long: 70.68 E, Depth: 110 Km, Location: Afghanistan." 

On February 13, another earthquake of magnitude 4.6 occurred in Afghanistan occurred at a depth of 135km. -- ANI

