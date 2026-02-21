HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Conspiracy against India: Rijiju on protest at AI summit

Sat, 21 February 2026
Union minister Kiren Rijiju on Saturday launched a blistering attack on the Congress, alleging that the party has committed a "big sin" against the country by deploying its youth wing workers to hold a protest at India AI Impact Summit.
 
Terming the protest as "shameful", Rijiju alleged that Congress youth wing's protest was not a mistake but a well thought out conspiracy by the party to attack India. 
 
The Congress committed a "big sin against the country" by deploying its youth wing to hold a protest at the AI Summit, he said at a press conference at the BJP headquarters here.
 
"Congress using youths to defame the country, there could be nothing more shameful than this," he said.
 
Rijiu said while the entire country is condemning what the Congress did at the summit, the party and its leaders remain unapologetic.
 
"When India progresses, Rahul Gandhi and Congress become sad. Congress leaders and workers keep hatching conspiracy round the clock to defame India," the BJP leader said.
 
"I want to ask Congress when will you stop indulging in anti-national acts," he added.
 
A group of India Youth Congress (IYC) workers staged a brief protest on Friday at an exhibition hall of Bharat Mandapam, the venue of the AI Impact Summit, raising slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, before being whisked away by security personnel. -- PTI 

Govt will...: India reacts to US SC verdict on Trump's tariffs
Govt will...: India reacts to US SC verdict on Trump's tariffs

In a major setback to Trump's pivotal economic agenda for his second term, the US Supreme Court, in a 6-3 verdict written by Chief Justice John Roberts, ruled that the tariffs imposed by the president on nations around the world were...

Cong questions PM over Trump's 'nothing changes for India' remark
Cong questions PM over Trump's 'nothing changes for India' remark

After the US Supreme Court struck down President Donald Trump's global tariffs, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of being "compromised", saying his "betrayal" in the India-US interim trade deal stood...

Super 8s: Can India Outsmart South Africa?
Super 8s: Can India Outsmart South Africa?

India begin their Super 8 journey against South Africa at the Narendra Modi stadium in a thrilling clash where a single mistake could change the course of the semifinals.

Meet Neal Katyal, Desi lawyer who argued against Trump's tariffs
Meet Neal Katyal, Desi lawyer who argued against Trump's tariffs

Neal Katyal, an accomplished Indian-American lawyer, triumphed in a landmark Supreme Court case against Donald Trump's tariffs, championing the Constitution and the rights of American small businesses.

