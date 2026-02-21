Ajit Pawar death: Remove Naidu from govt till probe is over, Rohit Pawar urges PM

15:15

NCP-SP MLA Rohit Pawar on Saturday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking the ouster of Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu and demanding an independent probe into the plane crash that killed Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.





Rohit Pawar, addressing a press conference in New Delhi, alleged that Ajit Pawar's death in a plane crash at Baramati last month was caused as part of a conspiracy involving the air charter company VSR.





"Serious questions have been raised about the company VSR and its links with Rammohan Naidu's party (TDP). These links must be investigated by an independent and competent authority, preferably in collaboration with international agencies," Pawar said in the letter, a copy of which was marked to Home Minister Amit Shah.





Rohit Pawar, a two-term MLA and nephew of NCP-SP leader Supriya Sule and late NCP leader Ajit Pawar, has been addressing press conferences claiming sabotage in the air crash.





"You have always shown respect for Ajit Dada and his contribution to the country. In this context, I request that Rammohan Naidu be asked to resign from his post," the grandson of NCP-SP chief Sharad Pawar said in his letter.





Pawar said his findings have shown that a set of influential people across industry and politics are involved in VSR.





"This is why we feel this investigation will not happen transparently. I request you to ensure that there is no influence or interference in examining whether the DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation) was compromised in any manner in relation to VSR," Pawar said.





Ajit Pawar and four other persons were killed after the air charter they were travelling in crashed barely 200 metres from the edge of a tabletop runway at Baramati airport in Pune district on January 28 this year. -- PTI