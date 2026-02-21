HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

AI summit protest: BJP workers show black flags to Rahul

Sat, 21 February 2026
Share:
12:02
image
BJP workers staged a black-flag protest against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Mumbai on Saturday, calling it a response to the Youth Congress's protest at the AI Summit.  

Gandhi landed at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in the morning and travelled by road to Bhiwandi in neighbouring Thane district to appear before a court in the 2014 defamation case. 

A group of BJP supporters staged a protest at Mulund toll naka and raised slogans against him.

Speaking to reporters, protesters alleged that Gandhi consistently opposes the initiatives of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and accused him of tarnishing the country's image.

"Rahul Gandhi continuously opposes whatever the Prime Minister does. Even on issues concerning the nation. The Youth Congress workers raised slogans at the AI Summit, maligning India's image. That is why we protested against him," a BJP supporter said.

The police had made elaborate security arrangements for Gandhi's visit to prevent any confrontation between workers of the ruling and Opposition parties.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Sachin Sawant termed the BJP protest as "an attempt to divert attention from key national issues".

Sawant accused the ruling party of resorting to theatrics as it had no answers for the public.

He questioned the reasons behind what he termed the BJP's "surrender" before US President Donald Trump and sought clarity on matters related to financier Jeffrey Epstein, saying the party owed an explanation to the people.

Sawant also alleged that the BJP had compromised the future of farmers in Maharashtra and the country by placing their interests at stake in the trade deal with the US. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! AI summit protest: BJP workers show black flags to Rahul
LIVE! AI summit protest: BJP workers show black flags to Rahul

Delhi on alert over LeT terror plot to 'avenge' Pak mosque blast
Delhi on alert over LeT terror plot to 'avenge' Pak mosque blast

The alert comes in the backdrop of the deadly car explosion near the historic Red Fort on November 10, 2025, which killed at least 13 people.

India to face 10% US tariff after Trump's new levy order
India to face 10% US tariff after Trump's new levy order

US President Donald Trump announced a new global levy on imported items, resulting in a lower tariff rate for India, following a Supreme Court verdict against his previous sweeping tariffs.

Tirupati Laddu Reignites Political Battle In AP
Tirupati Laddu Reignites Political Battle In AP

With TDP and YSRCP trying to score political points, the sacred laddu may well create a storm in days to come.

AGI Dream 'Meaningless': Godfather Of AI
AGI Dream 'Meaningless': Godfather Of AI

'We could well be in a world where AI already has these dangerous capabilities and that is why there is a need for careful scientific evaluation to determine the risk and capabilities of these machines.'

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO