9 CRPF personnel injured as vehicle falls into river in Srinagar

13:28

CRPF and Jammu and Kashmir SDRF personnel at the spot where a CRPF vehicle met with an accident near a water canal, in Ahmad Nagar, in Srinagar





The accident occurred on the Dagpora-Umerhair Road in the Ahmadnagar locality on Srinagar outskirts.





The vehicle fell into the river after the driver lost control of it, officials said.





The injured Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel have been shifted to the SKIMS hospital in Soura, where their condition is said to be stable, they added. -- PTI

Nine CRPF personnel were injured after their vehicle fell into a river Srinagar on Saturday, officials said.