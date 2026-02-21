HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
2,165 of 2,182 missing kids traced last year: Mumbai police

Sat, 21 February 2026
The Mumbai police had a success rate of 99 per cent in tracing missing children in the city last year, officials said on Saturday. 

The city cops solved 2,165 of the 2,182 cases of missing minors in 2025 and reunited the traced children with their families, they said. 

So far this year, the Mumbai police have registered seven cases about missing children aged up to five years and have traced all of them, the officials said. 

To streamline investigations, the police department has classified missing minor cases into five age categories: 0-5 years, 5-10 years, 10-14 years, 14-16 years, and 16-18 years.

In 2025, about 55 per cent of the cases pertained to boys, and the rest to girls, said officials.

According to them, 178 minors have been reported missing in Mumbai so far in 2026. Of these, 161 children, or about 90 per cent, have been traced.

A total of 17 minors, including eight boys and nine girls, remain untraced. 

All of these missing minors fall in the age bracket of 16-18 years. Special teams have been deployed across the city to trace the remaining minors, they said. 

Officials said in one case, a single child was traced and brought back home three to four times after repeatedly running away. Each time, police registered a case as per procedure and ensured the child's safe return.

Currently, three to four dedicated teams are working in different parts of the city, said a senior official, adding that the department aims to trace the remaining 17 minors at the earliest and reunite them safely with their families. 

Earlier this month, the Mumbai police had said that certain social media handles were misrepresenting data and indulging in rumour-mongering regarding cases of missing and kidnapped children. -- PTI 

