Youth Cong protest at AI summit after Rahul orders: BJP

Indian Youth Congress workers stage a protest at Bharat Mandapam during the India AI Impact Summit 2026, New Delhi, on Friday./Indian Youth Congress/ANI Video Grab





A group of India Youth Congress (IYC) workers on Friday staged a brief protest at an exhibition hall of Bharat Mandapam, the venue of the AI summit, raising slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, before being whisked away by security personnel.





A senior police officer said around 10 people were detained when they were protesting at the venue of the summit.





Reacting sharply to the development, Union minister Piyush Goyal said the protest put the Congress's "arrogance and frustration on display" and asked Gandhi if "humiliating" India to target the BJP-led government is his "idea of opposition".





"While you want to choke India's development by peddling lies about the recent trade deals, your foot soldiers are marching shirtless at the prestigious AI Summit, attempting to embarrass 140 crore Indians globally," the senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader said in a post on X, flaying Gandhi over the protest.





"This disruption strategy only exposes your (Gandhi) and your party's lack of vision for India," Goyal added. -- PTI

The Bharatiya Janata Party slammed the Congress on Friday for a protest staged by the party's youth wing at the ongoing India AI Impact Summit here, alleging that a "ruckus" was created at the venue under opposition leader Rahul Gandhi's directions to sabotage India's image before the world.