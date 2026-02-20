HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

You can buy Tata Punch.ev for Rs 6.49L, and battery on EMI

Fri, 20 February 2026
Share:
13:17
Pic: Rajesh Karkera
Pic: Rajesh Karkera
The New Punch.ev was launched on Friday with a starting price of Rs 9.69 lakh, in what seems like a Tata Motors bid to beat all the competition.

The Punch.ev was launched with two battery capacities -- 30kWh which begins at Rs 9.69 lakh and offers a real world range of 250 to 280 km, and 40kwh which starts at 10.89 lakh and gives a real world range of 355 km in one charge (ARAI verified range being 468 km).

Tata Motors also claims that the Punch.ev charges faster -- 20 to 80 percent charge in just 26 mins. Plus a 15 min top up charge is promised to give you 135 km range.

One also has the option of buying the car at a starting price of Rs 6.49 lakh, and paying separately for the battery on an EMI of Rs 2.6 per km.

And the best feature: the battery pack comes with an unlimited km lifetime warranty. 
-- Rajesh Karkera/Rediff

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Shakira to perform at Mumbai, Delhi in...
LIVE! Shakira to perform at Mumbai, Delhi in...

'Stay tuned' for Modi-Trump meet: US envoy
'Stay tuned' for Modi-Trump meet: US envoy

The US President had hosted Modi for an official working visit in Washington, DC, on February 13 last year.

'For Them, A Woman Is A Body. Nothing More'
'For Them, A Woman Is A Body. Nothing More'

''Women are coming into public spaces in larger numbers than ever before. They are educated, capable, opinionated, and determined.''But the more women push for access to public space, the harder they are pushed back -- through attacks...

Macron's India visit gets a Bollywood twist with Dhurandhar
Macron's India visit gets a Bollywood twist with Dhurandhar

French President Emmanuel Macron's recent state visit to India concluded with a tribute video featuring the title track from the Hindi blockbuster 'Dhurandhar,' sparking widespread social media buzz.

T20 World Cup: 'India Won't Reach Semis'
T20 World Cup: 'India Won't Reach Semis'

Former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir predicts India will not reach the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup, despite their strong group stage performance.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO