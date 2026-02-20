You can buy Tata Punch.ev for Rs 6.49L, and battery on EMI





Tata Motors also claims that the Punch.ev charges faster -- 20 to 80 percent charge in just 26 mins. Plus a 15 min top up charge is promised to give you 135 km range.





One also has the option of buying the car at a starting price of Rs 6.49 lakh, and paying separately for the battery on an EMI of Rs 2.6 per km.





And the best feature: the battery pack comes with an unlimited km lifetime warranty.

-- Rajesh Karkera/Rediff

The Punch.ev was launched with two battery capacities -- 30kWh which begins at Rs 9.69 lakh and offers a real world range of 250 to 280 km, and 40kwh which starts at 10.89 lakh and gives a real world range of 355 km in one charge (ARAI verified range being 468 km).