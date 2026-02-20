Wife stabs husband to death over TV volume argument

09:11





According to police, an argument broke out after the victim asked his wife to reduce the TV sound. In a fit of rage, she allegedly attacked him with a knife. Locals rushed Ahmed to the Government General Hospital in Vijayawada for treatment. However, he succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment. A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway.





Earlier in February, a man allegedly stabbed his ex-wife to death in an apartment located at Green City Colony in Rangareddy district of Telangana, police confirmed. Reportedly, the deceased woman had divorced him and married another person, which led to the murder. -- ANI

A man was allegedly stabbed to death by his wife following a heated argument over the volume of the TV set, police said. The deceased has been identified as Sheikh Ahmed (27), an AC mechanic by profession. Both Ahmed and his partner were living in a TIDCO housing colony in Mangalagiri.