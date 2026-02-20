HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Wife stabs husband to death over TV volume argument

Fri, 20 February 2026
Share:
09:11
image
A man was allegedly stabbed to death by his wife following a heated argument over the volume of the TV set, police said. The deceased has been identified as Sheikh Ahmed (27), an AC mechanic by profession. Both Ahmed and his partner were living in a TIDCO housing colony in Mangalagiri. 

According to police, an argument broke out after the victim asked his wife to reduce the TV sound. In a fit of rage, she allegedly attacked him with a knife. Locals rushed Ahmed to the Government General Hospital in Vijayawada for treatment. However, he succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment. A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway. 

Earlier in February, a man allegedly stabbed his ex-wife to death in an apartment located at Green City Colony in Rangareddy district of Telangana, police confirmed. Reportedly, the deceased woman had divorced him and married another person, which led to the murder. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Wife stabs husband to death over TV volume argument
LIVE! Wife stabs husband to death over TV volume argument

India attends Board of Peace on Gaza meeting as observer
India attends Board of Peace on Gaza meeting as observer

India attended the inaugural meeting of US President Donald Trump's Board of Peace on Gaza as an observer country, represented by Charge d'affaires at the Indian Embassy in Washington DC, Namgya Khampa.

Trump now says 200% tariff warning ended India-Pak conflict
Trump now says 200% tariff warning ended India-Pak conflict

Trump repeated the assertion that Sharif had claimed he saved "25 million lives" when he stopped the war between India and Pakistan.

Modi grabbed my hand and...: Sam Altman on awkward moment
Modi grabbed my hand and...: Sam Altman on awkward moment

"I didn't know what was happening," Altman said when asked about the awkward moment.

Super Eights: Is Dube India's X-Factor?
Super Eights: Is Dube India's X-Factor?

Shivam Dube: 'I worked really hard, but there is something called support that is given by Surya and Gautam. They have given me a free hand. So I go and hit because they trust me a lot.'

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO