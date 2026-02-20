HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

'US may be required to refund billions of dollars...'

Fri, 20 February 2026
Share:
23:42
image
US Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, in a dissenting opinion as the apex court struck down most of US President Donald Trump's tariff measures, said that the immediate consequences of the ruling could be substantial, including potential multi-billion-dollar refunds. 

"In the meantime, however, the interim effects of the Court's decision could be substantial. The United States may be required to refund billions of dollars to importers who paid the IEEPA tariffs, even though some importers may have already passed on costs to consumers or others," Justice Kavanaugh noted in his dissent. 

The majority ruling held that the US President lacked authority under the 1977 International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) to impose sweeping import duties on goods from nearly all US trading partners. 

In his dissent, Justice Kavanaugh also underscored that several federal statutes continue to grant the President broad tariff powers and cited laws including the Trade Expansion Act of 1962 (Section 232), the Trade Act of 1974 (Sections 122, 201, and 301), and the Tariff Act of 1930 (Section 338). 

"As noted above, many current federal laws continue to grant the President expansive tariff authority, including the Trade Expansion Act of 1962 (Section 232); the Trade Act of 1974 (Sections 122, 201, and 301); and the Tariff Act of 1930 (Section 338). Neither the plaintiffs nor the Court has suggested that the numerous laws granting tariff power to the President violate the Constitution's separation of powers," he wrote. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

US Supreme Court strikes down Trump's sweeping tariffs
US Supreme Court strikes down Trump's sweeping tariffs

The verdict marks a notable shift from a series of recent wins for Trump at the Supreme Court.

LIVE! UP: Man, wife get death penalty for sexually abusing kids
LIVE! UP: Man, wife get death penalty for sexually abusing kids

Pakistan violates ceasefire in Kupwara, no casualties
Pakistan violates ceasefire in Kupwara, no casualties

Pakistani forces allegedly violated the ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Nowgam sector of Kupwara district, Jammu and Kashmir, on Friday, according to officials.

India joins US-led strategic alliance Pax Silica
India joins US-led strategic alliance Pax Silica

India has joined the US-led 'Pax Silica' alliance, aimed at building a resilient supply chain for critical minerals and artificial intelligence, marking a significant step in strengthening bilateral ties and fostering economic security.

Indian Cricketer Chahar announces divorce
Indian Cricketer Chahar announces divorce

Rahul Chahar confirmed his split from his wife and said he is now ready for a fresh start with self-respect, courage, and better choices.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO