Uproar in MP assembly after Vijayvargiya remarks on LoP Singhar

Fri, 20 February 2026
00:27
Madhya Pradesh parliamentary affairs minister Kailash Vijayvargiya./ANI on X
A remark by Madhya Pradesh parliamentary affairs minister Kailash Vijayvargiya in the assembly on Thursday stirred a controversy, prompting speaker Narendra Singh Tomar and Chief Minister Mohan Yadav to express regret. 

During the discussion on the motion of thanks on the Governor's address in the Assembly, Vijayvargiya used an unparliamentary word for Leader of the Opposition Umang Singhar, leading to an uproar. 

While participating in the discussion, Singhar had cited an agreement between the government and Adani group in Singrauli and claimed the government was preparing to pay the company Rs 1.25 lakh crore over 25 years in the name of power purchase. 

Minister Vishwas Sarang objected to this and said the name of a person not present in the House should not be mentioned, while Vijayvargiya accused Singhar of giving false information. 

Singhar hit back saying he was willing to provide proof if needed. 

This led to a heated debate and exchange of accusations between the two, during which Vijayvargiya used the unparliamentary word. 

Following this, opposition Congress members sought Vijayvargiya's resignation, and amid the ruckus, speaker Tomar adjourned the House for a while. 

When the House reconvened, Tomar stated that the Madhya Pradesh assembly has a dignified tradition, but an uncomfortable situation arose today, which he regretted. 

Referring to former chief minister Sunderlal Patwa, Tomar said he often used to say that anger should be visible while speaking in the House, but it should not reflect. He said he never used to say that anger is necessary, but if it does, it will worsen the situation. -- PTI

