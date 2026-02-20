UP: Man, wife get death penalty for sexually abusing kids

23:01





According to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the Trial Court also ordered the government to award compensation of Rs 10 lakh to each victim.





The Court further ordered to distribute the cash amount seized from the house of the accused persons among the victims in equal proportion, a press release issued by the CBI said.





The CBI registered the case on October 31, 2020, against accused Rambhawan and other unknown persons on allegations of sexual abuse of children, using children for pornographic purposes, and creation and dissemination of Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM) over the internet.





"During the investigation of the case, it surfaced that the accused persons had committed various forms of perversity, which included aggravated penetrative sexual assaults against 33 young boys, some of them as young as three years of age," the release read.





"Investigation also revealed that some of the victims had suffered injuries to their private parts during penetrative sexual assault. Some of them have remained admitted to the hospital. A few of the victims developed Squint Eye. Victims are still suffering from psychological trauma caused by the predators," it further read. -- ANI

A Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) court in Uttar Pradesh's Banda district on Friday awarded a death sentence to two accused, Rambhawan and his wife Durgawati, for the various offences under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the above act.