Follow Rediff on:      
Unconscious for 10 days, Mohali girl turns up for exam in ambulance

Fri, 20 February 2026
20:24
The sight of an ambulance arriving outside an exam centre in Manimajra here on Friday was anything but ordinary. 

Inside it was 17-year-old Kanishka Bisht, who had been in an ICU for the past 13 days. 

She had come to sit for her class 12 Physics exam. Kanishka, a person with disability, was taken to her class in a wheelchair. 

An oxygen tank was placed there for any health emergency. 

Her father, Prem Singh, said his daughter is a non-medical student of Khalsa School in Sector 26 in Chandigarh. 

He said she has not been well since January 30. 

Initially, she had a cold, which later turned into severe pneumonia. 

She was admitted to a hospital in Panchkula and from there, she was referred to the Sector 32 hospital in Chandigarh. 

Of the 13 days she had been in an intensive care unit, for 10 days she was unconscious, Prem Singh said. 

Despite her frail health, Kanishka was determined to appear for her exam, he said. "She is a brave girl," he added. -- PTI

