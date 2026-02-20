HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Thar driver who mowed down two in Delhi gets bail

Fri, 20 February 2026
Share:
16:16
image
The Delhi high court has granted bail to the driver of a speeding Thar who allegedly mowed down two persons in Chanakyapuri in August last year. 

Justice Manoj Jain directed that Ashish Bachchas be released on bail considering his young age, absence of previous antecedents and 'overall facts of the case'.

The car of the 26-year-old accused allegedly ran down two persons around 6.30 am on August 10, last year near Gate Number 3 of Talkatora Stadium. 

The court observed that a chargesheet had been filed and the case was now listed for consideration on charges on April 8.

" Keeping in mind the overall facts of the case and the young age of the applicant coupled with the fact that he has no previous antecedents, the applicant is directed to be released on bail on his furnishing personal bond in a sum of Rs. 25,000/- with one surety of like amount, subject to satisfaction of learned Trial Court/CJM/Duty Magistrate," said the court in the order passed on February 19.

Bachchas was arrested by the Delhi Police at the spot on the day of the incident.

According to the police, ganja weighing 21.26 gm, tobacco weighing 15.49 gm, cocaine weighing 0.30 gm, charas weighing 4.17 gm, MD weighing 23.47 gm and LSD weighing 2.6 gm were also recovered from the vehicle. 

The petitioner's counsel said while there was no clarity on whether the contraband alleged to be LSD was in fact LSD, the other substances were in 'small quantity' or 'intermediate quantity' and, therefore, there was no restriction on bail.

The petitioner was represented by advocates Ujwal Ghai, Bhanu Malhotra and Rishabh Atri.

The Delhi Police counsel opposed the bail plea and submitted that multiple contrabands were recovered and although an FSL report was awaited with respect to the recovery of LSD, it could not be presumed that the substance was not LSD.

He, however, admitted that the quantity of other contraband fell within the ambit of 'small' or 'intermediate quantity'.  -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Bengal SIR: Judges to assist poll panel, orders SC
LIVE! Bengal SIR: Judges to assist poll panel, orders SC

India, US to sign interim trade deal in March: Goyal
India, US to sign interim trade deal in March: Goyal

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal announced that an interim trade agreement between India and the US is likely to be signed in March and operationalised in April, with chief negotiators meeting in Washington to finalize the...

Youth Congress workers' shirtless protest disrupts AI Summit
Youth Congress workers' shirtless protest disrupts AI Summit

India Youth Congress workers staged a protest at the AI Impact Summit in Delhi, raising slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi before being removed by security. The protest caused a brief disruption at the event, which features...

SC junks plea seeking ban on mosques named after Babur
SC junks plea seeking ban on mosques named after Babur

The Supreme Court has rejected a petition seeking to prevent the construction of mosques named after Mughal emperor Babur.

Rahul Gandhi on why he used Jiu-Jitsu terms to attack Modi
Rahul Gandhi on why he used Jiu-Jitsu terms to attack Modi

'In my experience of politics, I have seen political grips and political chokes are mostly hidden. The average person cannot see them,' Rahul Gandhi said.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO