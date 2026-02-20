HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Thank God, There's AI: Chandra

Fri, 20 February 2026
AI has the ability to change society to unimaginable levels, empower people and help reinvent businesses, even though the pace of changes may vary, Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran said during a fireside chat with Sam Altman at the AI Impact Summit.

"We thank God there is AI," he said, adding: "The job at hand for us is to get everyone excited and get everyone ready for AI, irrespective of whether they are blue collar or white collar worker." 

He said the government needs to use AI to fix the poor infrastructure in Indian cities, try to remove inequality and address chronic healthcare problems.     

Highlighting that AI is the "next big infrastructure, an infrastructure of intelligence', Chandra said it would have a very profound impact just like steam engines, electricity or the internet had in the past.

Underscoring the transformative impact of AI, Chandra said that the group is adopting AI across the stack.

Announcing major plans for the company, Chandra said the Tata group would establish the country's first large-scale AI optimised data centre, purpose-built for next-generation AI training and inference.

"I'm very happy to announce that we have partnered with OpenAI to build the first 100 megawatt capacity, which will scale to 1 gigawatt."

-- Udisha Srivastav, Business Standard

