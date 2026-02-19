Tensions simmer in U'khand town over namaaz at govt building

00:23

File image





Meanwhile, the municipality withdrew the verbal permission given for namaaz and locked the building.





Jyotirmath sub-divisional magistrate Chandrashekhar Vashisht told reporters that a meeting was held with members of both communities as a precautionary measure for peace.





He said the police have been instructed to keep a vigil on elements that may disrupt the atmosphere.





Some Hindu outfits met the district magistrate and superintendent of police on the issue and demanded an investigation.





At the heart of the controversy is a video depicting a few people reading namaaz on a table tennis court under-construction in the Meat Bazaar area of Jyotirmath Municipality.





Municipal council president Deveshwari Shah told reporters that Muslims had obtained verbal permission to offer namaaz. -- PTI

Authorities in Jyotirmath in Chamoli district held a meeting with community members on Thursday, sensing a fragile situation creeping in after a video of namaaz being read in an under-construction government building hit social media.